Cherokee Nation Reaches Promise Scholarship Funding Agreement

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee Nation has reached a solution to fund its Promise Scholarships for students.

Principal Chief Bill John Baker says each qualifying student will receive the amount they were expecting.

Last week, the nation sent out letters saying the Cherokee Promise Scholarship would not be accepting new students.

The tribe says it was since able to find the money to fund the $4,600 scholarships.

However, the program is being discontinued except for those currently enrolled.

Since 2010, the scholarship has helped send more than 5,000 students to college.

The proposal will go before the full Tribal Council on Aug. 15 as part of a modification to the tribe's fiscal year 2017 budget.

