Northeast Oklahoma Storms Roll Through Green Country

Update 10:00 p.m.: Copan Schools closed Friday, August 11, 2017 due to storm damage.

School Closings

Update, 10:00 p.m.: South of Copan, a camper blew into a home due to strong winds. The residents were not there when it happened and no one was injured. Power lines are down in the area.

Update, 9:38 p.m.: The Nowata Fire Department says they have a lot of power lines down and some damage.

Update, 9:22 p.m.: U.S. 60 is back open east of Bartlesville near County Road 4015 in Washington County

Update, 8:45 p.m.: State Highway 10 will be closed between County Road 3990 and County Road 4010 until 7 a.m. Friday - one mile east of US 75 - the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

ODOT says it's due to downed power lines.

WASHINGTON CO - SH-10 is closed one mile east of US-75 due to downed power lines until Friday morning. — OKDOT (@OKDOT) August 11, 2017

The Oologah-Talala School storm shelters are open for district residents.

Residents are asked to follow all instructions from emergency services officials and signs to keep lanes clear for emergency vehicles, OTEMS paramedics said.

The shelters have been opened in response to severe storms moving into the area from the northwest, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for northwest Rogers County.

Wind speeds of up to 80 mph and half dollar size hail were expected in the Oologah and Talala areas.