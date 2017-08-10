Owasso Teachers Receive Free Classroom Supplies On Wish List

Fifty Owasso teachers got free classroom supplies today.

Waterstone Wealth Management took a wish list from 50 teachers and bought all of the supplies.

An area teacher who recently got a lot of attention for panhandling for supplies was one of her college classmates, Melanie Hasty-Grant with Waterstone said.

"I think we all need to step up as business owners and a community to really try to help our teachers," Hasty-Grant said.

Hasty-Grant is challenging other businesses to step up to help teachers.