Yard Sale East Of Tulsa Stretches For 160 Miles

Just about two hours east of Tulsa you'll find a yard sale that stretches for 160 miles.

The sale stretches along Highway 64 from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.

It's called Bargains Galore on 64.

The massive yard sale features traditional garage sale items, but also has the kinds of things you'd expect to find at a farmer's market.

Typically, vendors are open from sun up until dark.

The event goes through Sunday.