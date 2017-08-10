West Point Cadet, Tulsa Native Charged With Rape Of TU Student

A West Point Military Academy cadet and Tulsa native was charged Thursday with the rape of a University of Tulsa student.

Colton Bradley Horton, 22, was charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree rape through force and fear.

A warrant was also issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors allege the assault happened on July 12 at the 22-year-old victim's apartment.

The woman told Tulsa police on July 12 the assailant was Horton, someone she had known in a friendly capacity for four years, according to a police affidavit.

The woman told police she was hanging out with Horton at her apartment, because he was visiting Tulsa.

The two drank two bottles of wine, according to the affidavit.

She began “feeling uncomfortable” around him and walked to a neighbor’s residence, hoping he would leave her apartment, the affidavit says.

The neighbor walked her back about 20 minutes later and reportedly did not see Horton.

What happened next was somewhat of a blur for her because of her intoxication, the affidavit states, but that she remembers lying in bed and Horton raping her.

She said she never would have consented to sexual acts, especially if she had not been as intoxicated as she was, police wrote in the document.

Campus security arrived at her apartment and called the Tulsa police.

A sexual assault exam performed on the woman at a local hospital revealed bruising and tears on her body, according to the affidavit.

Investigators interviewed Horton, who had a bloody nose at the time.

He said he attended West Point.

He also said the woman never said or indicated to him that she did not want to have sex, the affidavit says.

He said his nose was bleeding was because of bronchitis.

Horton had not been arrested as of Thursday evening.