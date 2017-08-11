Storm Damage Reported In Nowata, Washington Counties

Severe weather Thursday evening left behind damage as well as power outages in several counties north and east of Tulsa

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Copan in northern Washington County.

Strong winds toppled trees and damaged several homes and other structures. Authorities said winds snapped power poles causing power outages.

Because of storm damage and power outages, Copan Schools are closed Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Highway 10 east of Copan was closed due to power lines down.

Further south, Dewey also experienced storm damage. Several structures including a barn near Dewey was destroyed as the storms pushed through.

In the city of Nowata, the fire department reported power lines down and some structural damage.

