Storm Damage Reported In Nowata, Washington Counties - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Storm Damage Reported In Nowata, Washington Counties

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Severe weather Thursday evening left behind damage as well as power outages in several counties north and east of Tulsa

One of the hardest hit areas was the town of Copan in northern Washington County.

Strong winds toppled trees and damaged several homes and other structures.  Authorities said winds snapped power poles causing power outages.

Because of storm damage and power outages, Copan Schools are closed Friday.

School Closings

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Highway 10 east of Copan was closed due to power lines down.

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives outage map

Further south, Dewey also experienced storm damage.  Several structures including a barn near Dewey was destroyed as the storms pushed through.

In the city of Nowata, the fire department reported power lines down and some structural damage.

8/10/2017 Related Story: Northeast Oklahoma Storms Roll Through Green Country

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.