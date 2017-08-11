Man Found Shot In The Face Taken To A Tulsa Hospital

Police are trying to find out who shot a man in the face early Friday.

Officers say they got the call about shots fired just after 4:30 a.m. to an area near Pine and Sheridan.

Police arrived and found the victim outside a convenience store. They they tell News On 6, the shooting took place about 4 blocks away and the victim's brother took him to the convenience store where he was met by police and EMSA paramedics.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was talking when paramedics loaded him in the ambulance.