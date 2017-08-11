Adair County Deputies Find Pot Plants During Search For Suspect

Adair County Sheriff's deputies said they discovered multiple marijuana plants behind a home Thursday in rural Adair County on Chewey Road while they were searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at about 12:20 p.m. on August 10 on Chewey Road, but the person who called and reported the crash said they witnessed the driver of the wrecked car running from the scene.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, deputies said.

They began searching for the driver of the vehicle and during their search, they discovered multiple plants behind a nearby home and the homeowner was taken into custody, according to the Adair County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the stolen vehicle hasn't been identified or located yet.