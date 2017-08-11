Copan Teachers Use Off Day To Clean Up After Recent Storms

Teachers in Copan could have easily decided to take the day to work on lesson plans, but instead they volunteered their time to clean up.

Storms blew through Green Country Thursday night and caused quite a bit of damage in Washington County.

One school was even forced to cancel classes just days after it started the new school year.

Tree limbs are everywhere around the school and in nearby neighborhoods. And at the Copan football stadium, the scoreboard is destroyed and stadium lights were blown over and on the ground.

Teachers in Copan could have easily decided to take the day to work on lesson plans, but instead, they volunteered their time to clean up.

Third-grade teacher Sharla Reynolds is one of about eight teachers doing work outside the classroom following the storm.

"It's our school. We gotta do what we need to do at our school. We can't hire someone to come out and clean up our debris for us. We've gotta get out and do it ourselves," she said.

The superintendent said everyone will be back to school on Monday.

He's hopeful the football field will have a new scoreboard for the first football game, which is a home game in three weeks against Prue.