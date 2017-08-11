Tulsa Mom Charged With Kidnapping Son From Daycare

A 19-year-old Tulsa woman is facing a kidnapping charge for abducting her 4-year-old son from daycare August 3rd, online court records show.

Dasia Ewell's parental rights had been terminated by the state because she had allowed sexual abuse of a minor, Tulsa Police said.

She kidnapped the boy from a Tulsa daycare near Pine and Harvard the evening August 3rd. Police tracked down Ewell and the boy a few hours later and she was arrested. The boy was unharmed, police said.

Ewell had told a family member who's in the process of gaining custody of the child that she was leaving town and wanted to see him before she left, TPD said.

She's due in court Sept. 11.