Demarco Of Brooklyn Pizza

Ingredients:

  • Traditional pizza dough tossed, stretched, or gently shaped 
  • San Marzano tomato base
  • Traditional fresh whole milk mozzarella - buy it whole then slice it
  • Fresh basil leaves 
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Pecorino Romano cheese

Directions:

  1. Use a hot oven, 500 degrees is best, and a pre-heated pizza stone (let it heat up from cold with the oven, and let it heat 30 minutes to an hour)
  2. Spread tomato base in a medium layer on your dough, leaving the outside 1” bare.
  3. Place mozzarella slices on the pizza, letting some cover parts of the bare outside crust. 
  4. Bake the pizza for 7 to 10 minutes, then remove from oven and lay on fresh basil leaves.
  5. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle a handful of grated Pecorino Romano cheese over the whole thing. 

