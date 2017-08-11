Man Arrested In Kansas City For Tulsa Killing Transferred To Cit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested In Kansas City For Tulsa Killing Transferred To City Jail

Posted: Updated:
Justin Brooks was arrested in Kansas City and is now in David L. Moss. Justin Brooks was arrested in Kansas City and is now in David L. Moss.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man who was arrested in Kansas City Aug. 4 in connection to Tulsa's 51st homicide is now sitting in the Tulsa Jail.

Justin Brooks was charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting at the Westminster Apartments.

Maurice Sanders and Cedric Warrior were also charged in connection to the crime.

Tulsa Police arrested Warrior Aug. 1 and officers in Bismark, North Dakota arrested Sanders.

8/6/2017 Related Story: Third Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In City's 51st Homicide

Police said Warrior and another suspect opened fire on a Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot of the Westminster Apartments at 51st and Memorial around 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

David Jones, 39, was a driver of the SUV and was wounded in the neck and taken to a hospital.

Charles Walker, 32, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tulsa police.

After he was shot, the driver crashed the SUV through a bedroom wall of an apartment.

8/4/2017 Related Story: Second Man Arrested For Murder In Tulsa's 51st Homicide

A woman and her 8-year-old son were asleep in the bedroom of the apartment but escaped serious injury when the SUV pushed their bed aside when it came into the apartment, police said. 

Sergeant David Walker said they don't have a definite motive in the murder.

Anyone with any information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.