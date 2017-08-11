Man Arrested In Kansas City For Tulsa Killing Transferred To City Jail

Justin Brooks was arrested in Kansas City and is now in David L. Moss.

A man who was arrested in Kansas City Aug. 4 in connection to Tulsa's 51st homicide is now sitting in the Tulsa Jail.

Justin Brooks was charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting at the Westminster Apartments.

Maurice Sanders and Cedric Warrior were also charged in connection to the crime.

Tulsa Police arrested Warrior Aug. 1 and officers in Bismark, North Dakota arrested Sanders.

Police said Warrior and another suspect opened fire on a Chevy Tahoe in the parking lot of the Westminster Apartments at 51st and Memorial around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

David Jones, 39, was a driver of the SUV and was wounded in the neck and taken to a hospital.

Charles Walker, 32, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tulsa police.

After he was shot, the driver crashed the SUV through a bedroom wall of an apartment.

A woman and her 8-year-old son were asleep in the bedroom of the apartment but escaped serious injury when the SUV pushed their bed aside when it came into the apartment, police said.

Sergeant David Walker said they don't have a definite motive in the murder.

Anyone with any information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.