Man Exposes Himself To Tulsa Braum's Employee

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police plan to investigate an indecent exposure report after News On 6 contacted them. 

It happened to a Braum's employee in West Tulsa.

Melissa was working the drive-thru of a Braum's Thursday night at about 8 p.m. She remembers a man ordering a sundae. She said she handed the sundae out to him and gave him his change. 

Then, she said he was gesturing with his hands like he wanted her to look at something so she glanced back. 

That's when she said she saw his exposed privates. She said she slammed the window closed and he drove off.

"I got mad after," she said. "I was like, 'what did I do?' I was having a good day and then that happened."

We've confirmed that the Braum's employees did not call the police. However, News On 6 reported it to the Tulsa police department and a sex crimes detective contacted Melissa.

Melissa said he was a white man in his 40s with short dark hair. 

The women in the car behind him said he was driving an older blue Toyota Tundra with a double cab that didn't have a license plate, and they saw his left arm out of the window and say it had some sort of a tattoo.

Police said it's important to report these types of crimes because often, these types of suspects escalate.

They said soon, flashing doesn't become enough so maybe they start becoming a peeping tom. 

They said the thrill doesn't become enough so they can even become a rapist. 

