String Of Bartlesville Burglaries Includes Stolen Lifesaving Equipment

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Bartlesville police are on the lookout after a string of recent burglaries.

One of the latest ones involves stolen lifesaving equipment.

Police say one of the most recent burglaries involves about $4,000 worth of lifesaving equipment that was taken from an unlocked car. 

Doctor Thomas Britt woke up Monday morning to a startling find.

"My medic bags, from working with the police department and a bag of tourniquets that I purchased for the police officers and sheriff's deputies and then my gun from the center box was all missing," Britt said.

Britt is a local doctor who also works with the SWAT team and the police department providing aid.

He says the equipment is is worth thousands of dollars.

He says the tourniquets were going to be donated to local law enforcement.

"We wanted to potentially bring the ER right to the scene if an officer was to get hurt," Britt said.

Investigator Daniel Elkins says this is part of an increase in burglaries. 

"For all of last month we had 10 burglaries reported, and in the first 10 days of this month we've had 18 reported," Elkins said.

He says a large number also go unreported.

Elkins says some ways you can protect yourself are to lock your cars, park in lighted areas and leave no valuables in your car.

Britt says while he realizes he should have locked his car, he is frustrated at whomever did this. 

"It's something that we use hopefully to save someone's life," Britt said.

"To see a member of our community do this to him, it doesn't sit well with us and we just want to help him as well as the many other victims of car burglaries and residential burglaries," Elkins said.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of those burglaries to contact Crime Stoppers or the criminal investigation division.

