Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers Ahead

An unsettled weather pattern means the rain chances continue for our weekend!

Scattered showers and a few embedded storms will gradually shift into parts of eastern Oklahoma through the late morning and early afternoon hours. It will not be a washout, and overall rainfall amounts will be fairly light through early afternoon, but keep the umbrella close by!

Mostly cloudy skies and those occasional showers will once again keep our temperatures below normal today, with highs in the low to mid 80s for our Saturday. We’ll keep a light northeast breeze for much of the day as well.

The next round of heavier storms will begin to take shape across southern and southeastern Oklahoma by late afternoon into the evening hours. A few storms in this time frame could become severe for our southern counties, with damaging winds and some flooding possible.

The axis of heavier rains has shifted a bit further south, meaning the more widespread and heavier rains look to continue mainly south of I-40 late tonight into early Sunday morning with much lighter amounts from Tulsa to the north. Another 1” to 2” of rain with locally heavier amounts will be possible across southeastern Oklahoma through early Sunday morning.

Additional hit-or-miss showers and storms will continue to linger into the day Sunday across eastern Oklahoma, with some locally heavy downpours at times. The continued cloud cover will keep our temperatures cool into Sunday as well with highs again in the lower 80s.

Off-and-on periods of rain remain in the forecast into Monday and Tuesday as well as additional upper-level waves of energy move across the state. Rain chances will start to slowly diminish later in the week, and as that happens the typical August heat and humidity will begin to crank back up!