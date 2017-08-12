Joplin Woman Sought By Police May Be In Tulsa Area

A woman wanted by police in Joplin may be in the Tulsa area with her two young children.

Joplin police shared pictures of Roxi Mills and her son and daughter on Facebook Friday night.

They say it's believed she's staying in Grove with her seven-year-old twins, Dante and D'Nae.

Police say Mills interfered with custody and a warrant for her arrest has been issued out of Missouri.

If you see her or the children, call 911.