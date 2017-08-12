Muskogee's Roxy Theater To Host Concert, Silent Auction For Baby Battling Rare Disease

People are raising money to help a Skiatook baby who is who is battling a rare disease.

The only cure for one-year-old Mackenzie Garrison is to have a bone marrow transplant.

A concert and silent auction at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee is being hosted to help her family Saturday, Aug. 12

It's from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.