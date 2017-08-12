Senator James Lankford: Racial Supremacy Immoral, Un-American - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Senator James Lankford: Racial Supremacy Immoral, Un-American

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -

Senator James Lankford expressed his grief over the violence in Charlottesville that led Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency in the city.

One person was killed and several others were injured Saturday when a car plowed into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, hours after police broke up violent confrontations before a rally of white nationalists. Alt-right activists and white supremacists planned to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. 

After a series of earlier confrontations in Emancipation Park, police declared the assembly unlawful and officers in riot gear began to clear the area shortly after noon. The crowd quickly dispersed and police cleared the area, which had earlier been the site of aggressive clashes.

