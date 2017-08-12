Senator James Lankford: Racial Supremacy Immoral, Un-American

Senator James Lankford expressed his grief over the violence in Charlottesville that led Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency in the city.

One person was killed and several others were injured Saturday when a car plowed into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, hours after police broke up violent confrontations before a rally of white nationalists. Alt-right activists and white supremacists planned to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park.

I'm incredibly grieved by the violence & hate that is taking place in Charlottesville. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 12, 2017

After a series of earlier confrontations in Emancipation Park, police declared the assembly unlawful and officers in riot gear began to clear the area shortly after noon. The crowd quickly dispersed and police cleared the area, which had earlier been the site of aggressive clashes.

The supremacy of any race over another is not only immoral, it's contradictory to our Constitution and the idea of America. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 12, 2017

While some may want to remain divided, we cannot and must not ignore the dissension in our culture. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 12, 2017

As a nation, we must recommit to build respectful unity together & honor the human dignity of all people. https://t.co/xan2MSCsPv — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 12, 2017

