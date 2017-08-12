Senator James Lankford: Racial Supremacy Immoral, Un-American

A car struck protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police dispersed a gathering of white nationalists on Saturday.More >>
A car struck protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police dispersed a gathering of white nationalists on Saturday.More >>
Senator James Lankford expressed his grief over the violence in Charlottesville that led Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency in the city.More >>
Senator James Lankford expressed his grief over the violence in Charlottesville that led Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency in the city.More >>
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.