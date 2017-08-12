Tulsa Parents Encouraged To Enroll Kids In Pre-K

Tulsa Public School students will head back to class in a few day. On Saturday, August 12, parents who work during the week had the chance to enroll their kids for school and get them ready for the first day back.

We are just nine days away from that first day back to school. There's a lot to look forward this school year. We asked students - some about to go to school for the first time ever - what they looked forward to most.

"Playing in the backyard," said Bentley Haynes, age 4.

"Stopping bullies and making lots of friends,"said fourth grader Jayden Harrison.

For 9-year-old Jayden Harrison and her twin brother Eli - they'll be heading to a new school for fourth grade.

"William Penn," they said together.

"You can never separate twins," Jayden said.

And little Bentley Haynes is heading to pre-kindergarten - with a goal to make new friends.

"I used to have old friends, and I forgot their names," he said.

For Tulsa Public School leaders - their goal is to get more kiddos like Bentley enrolled in Pre-K.

"It's time! It is time to enroll, " Emma Garrett-Nelson, Tulsa Public Schools. "We know that Pre-K is a game changer for kids."

There are hundreds of open spots.

Pre-K lasts all day - and students will get free breakfast and lunch. Emma Garrett-Nelson with TPS says the kickstart to a child's education will have a positive impact years from now.

"It helps with high school graduation rates. It helps kids reach grade-level literacy by third grade. It helps with middle grade math concepts," Garrett-Nelson said.

But no matter what grade students are in - the first day back is bound to be unforgettable.



"We're excited to have them there for the eclipse, which is gonna be a really exciting learning opportunity. We're hoping to really make it memorable," she said.

It's a day Bentley is ready for.

"One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten," he said.

Families who couldn't make it out here today can take advantage of extended enrollment hours this Monday and Tuesday, or enroll online.

Children who will be at least four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017 are eligible for pre-kindergarten enrollment. Parents and guardians can enroll online at enroll.tulsaschools.org or by visiting the district's Enrollment Center at 2819 S. New Haven Ave. in Tulsa. The Enrollment Center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., except for school holidays.

To accommodate working parents and guardians, the Enrollment Center will offer extended hours on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.