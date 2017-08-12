Man With Toy Gun Robs Tulsa Business

Tulsa Police said a man armed with a toy handgun robbed a hair salon in east Tulsa Saturday afternoon, August 12. Police said the man showed what appeared to be a handgun at a salon in the 10900 block of East 31st Street a little after 4 p.m.

After demanding money, he ran to a nearby business and changed clothes in the bathroom. He tried to flush his clothes and the handgun down the toilet but wasn't successful, police said.

Tulsa Police said the thief then took off south across 31st Street down 108th East Avenue. Officers discovered that the handgun was actually a toy.

They didn't have a good description of the man but are looking for surveillance video from businesses in the area.