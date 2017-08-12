Claremore Police Arrest Home Invasion Murder Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Police Arrest Home Invasion Murder Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Dakota Rex Dakota Rex
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

The Claremore Police they have arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of Dakota Rex in May, 2017. Kairee Javon Cooks was arrested in Sand Springs. The 19-year-old man is in the Rogers County Jail on charges of first-degree Murder and conjoint robbery.

Rex was visiting a home in Claremore when three armed men wearing masks broke in and killed the 22-year-old Rex.

There were witnesses to the home invasion who said Rex tried to stop the men from taking things from the home, and he was shot once. 

"I started hearing guns cocked saying, ‘where is it,’" witness Kiley Lawson said.

“It was really quick, all at once, and we couldn't do anything. They had guns and we'd get shot,” Lawson said.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
