Storm Chances Remain As August Temperatures Return To Green Country

Rain chances will be on the decrease during our Sunday, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet. Off-and-on periods of rain aren’t quite done with Green Country.

A few clusters of very heavy storms have caused some flash flooding problems in far eastern Oklahoma this morning, particularly from Eufaula to Stigler to Sallisaw.

Rain will be gradually tapering off by the late morning hours but please be very careful and avoid any areas where water is covering the roads. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

A few hit-or-miss showers and storms remain possible across the rest of eastern Oklahoma this morning, but those chances diminish after lunchtime and the afternoon hours are looking primarily dry. Some sunshine will peek back through later in the day, but, once again, temperatures look to remain several degrees below normal with highs ranging from the upper 70s east to mid-80s west.

We remain in an unsettled weather pattern right now, which means the opportunities for additional clusters of storms remains as we head into the work week. Another complex of storms may once again try to move into eastern Oklahoma by Monday morning, particularly for areas south of Tulsa. We’ll have enough cloud cover to again keep our temperatures below normal in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon.

Hit-or-miss storms will remain possible almost any day this upcoming work week as weak upper-level disturbances swing across the state. Some locally heavy storms will remain possible.

We’ve been extremely spoiled with two solid weeks of below normal temperatures, but it is still August, and temperatures will start to reflect that later this week as highs begin to return to the 90s by mid to late week.

And unfortunately, humidity will remain quite high thanks to all our recent rains, meaning those dreaded heat index values will likely surge back above 100 by late in the week.

Soak up the last couple days of below normal temperatures while we’ve got them.

