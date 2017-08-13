Enthusiastic Students Learn From 'Pitch Perfect' Musical Director In Tulsa

The father of contemporary Acapella music, Deke Sharon, took the stage at Tulsa Union High School for ACA-Jam Saturday.

The day and a half long workshop focused on Acapella music.

Committee Chair Claudia Mailing said the enthusiasm by the students leaves her optimistic about the future.

"To see them here, learning and responding, it gives us hope they'll be a legacy, not just in acapella, but music in the schools and in people's lives," she said.

Sharon is best known for his work on Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2.