High Waters Close Roads In Sequoyah County

Multiple roads are closed due to high waters in Sequoyah County.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, east and westbound lanes of I-40 near Sallisaw are closed due to high waters.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said US 64 is closed between Sallisaw and Muldrow.

The emergency manager said there were several rescues overnight due to high waters.

Life Traffic Updates

ODOT also said State Highway 31 is closed one mile west of McCurtain in Haskell County.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid any and all flooded areas.