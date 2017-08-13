Woman Killed In Charlottesville, Virginia Car Attack Identified

The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a car plowed into a group of protesters has been identified as Heather Heyer, authorities announced Sunday. [CBS News]

Heyer was a Charlottesville resident who police say was crossing the street when she was struck by the gray sports car on Saturday. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"My heart goes out to Heather Heyer's family. She died standing up against hate and bigotry. Her bravery should inspire all to come together," Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted Saturday along with a photo of Heyer.

A spokesperson for University of Virginia Medical Center said Sunday that the hospital was treating five other victims who were listed in critical condition. Four others were in serious condition and another ten were in fair or good condition.

A GoFundMe set up by friends of Heyer has doubled the amount of its $50,000 goal as of Saturday afternoon.

"Heather Heyer was murdered while protesting against hate," the page reads. "We are raising money to give to her family for anything that they may need. The family is aware of this and is in complete charge of when and where the funds will be released."

"She died doing what was right. My heart is broken, but I am forever proud of her," Heyer's mother said, according to the GoFundMe account. It says her name will not be released until she is ready.

James A. Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.

The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia have opened a civil rights investigation into the "deadly vehicular incident" that occurred on Saturday.