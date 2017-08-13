Tulsans Stand In 'Solidarity With Charlottesville'

Folks all around the country and even Tulsa are standing in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville.

They said situations like this don't just impact the city where it's happening.

The 'Standing in Solidarity with Charlottesville - A Rally Against Hate' was held Sunday at 6 p.m. at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park at 321 N. Detroit Ave. in downtown Tulsa, according to March On Oklahoma.

They called it a rally against white supremacy and support for Charlottesville, and even with such short notice, a couple hundred people showed up.

It's clashes like this that puts the conversation about race in America in the spotlight.

As the country continues to reel from the impact of violence in Charlottesville, cities everywhere are coming together.

In Tulsa, there's this - the rally against white supremacy and support for Charlottesville.

"This is unacceptable. We won't stand for it. this won't go unopposed. This is hatred and white supremacy at its core," said organizer Alex Aguilar.

Charlottesville is the most recent image of racial discord happening around the country and some would say one of the most explosive.

"It's really hard to wrap my mind around what took place. I think right now we're in unprecedented times and it feels a little shaky," Aguilar said.

Alexandra Zimmerman attended with her family.

She said it's great to stand in solidarity, but what's next?

She said too often, people come to rallies like this and that's it - they go home.

She wants to teach her daughter that just coming together isn't enough.

"I''m gonna be putting my money in the business infrastructure that's lacking on the north side. That's what I want to teach her," Zimmerman said.

While some question Tulsa's connection to Charlottesville.

She points out the race riots from 1921, saying the stories are similar and if you're paying attention, the connection is there.

She said people shouldn't let the action stop at the rally.

"I just hope everybody that's here does something that's concrete. That kicks concrete action. Not just this week but next week and next year," she said.

A similar rally was held Sunday evening in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Some of the local groups who plan to be at the rally include Black Lives Matter Oklahoma and OKC, Oklahomans for Equality, Say No To Hate, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, Indivisible Oklahoma, New Sanctuary Network, Aware Tulsa, Fellowship Congregational UCC, Women's March, African American Federation and Oklahoma Progressive Network.