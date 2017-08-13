Tulsans To Stand In 'Solidarity With Charlottesville' At Rally

Hundreds of people are expected to attend rallies in Tulsa and Oklahoma City Sunday evening to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, following Saturday's white-nationalist rally and deadly car attack.

The 'Standing in Solidarity with Charlottesville - A Rally Against Hate' was scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park at 321 N. Detroit Ave. in downtown Tulsa, according to March On Oklahoma's Facebook page.

A similar rally is also being held Sunday evening in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma State Capitol at 7:30 p.m.

Let's stand in solidarity against the hate, racism, and white supremacy that took place in Charlottesville this weekend," March On Oklahoma members wrote on their Facebook page. "Together, we're stronger. Let's show Tulsa that these acts will not be tolerated."

Some of the local groups who plan to be at the rally include Black Lives Matter Oklahoma and OKC, Oklahomans for Equality, Say No To Hate, Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, Indivisible Oklahoma, New Sanctuary Network, Aware Tulsa, Fellowship Congregational UCC, Women's March, African American Federation and Oklahoma Progressive Network.