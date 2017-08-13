Claremore Police Make 2nd Arrest In Deadly Home Invasion

A second person has been arrested by the Claremore Police Department for the home invasion and robbery in May that left 22-year-old Dakota Rex dead.

Claremore police arrested Marquise Petey White of Tulsa on Sunday. He's being held in the Rogers County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and conjoint robbery.

CPD arrested 19-year-old Kairee Javon Cooks in Sand Springs on Saturday on complaints of first-degree murder and conjoint robbery.

Police said White was identified as one of three suspects that participated in a drug-related home invasion robbery in May 2017.

Rex was shot and killed as he tried to stop the robbery while visiting a friend's home in Claremore.

Claremore police said they're continuing to investigate leads on the third outstanding suspect.