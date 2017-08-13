Newlyweds Search For Couple Who Crashed Their Wedding - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Newlyweds Search For Couple Who Crashed Their Wedding

Posted: Updated:
SPARTA, New Jersey -

Some New Jersey newlyweds are looking for a couple who were the life of the party at their wedding reception. The problem is that the couple was not actually invited.

CBS New York spoke exclusively to the bride and groom, Karen and Michael Tufo.

Snapshots show two people dancing it up at a wedding in Sparta, New Jersey Sunday, but the bride and groom say they were complete strangers. 

"We knew from the second we saw them, they didn't belong," Karen Tufo said. "When they first sat down, the table called them Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn."

She was referring to the 2005 hit movie "Wedding Crashers" where characters scheme their way into weddings for a free party. The uninvited guests pulled off a real life sequel.

"I made the table arrangements. I knew who was at each table, and I saw them and I figured, it must have been someone I haven't met before," Karen Tufo said.

The uninvited couple avoided both bride and groom, who were caught up in the celebration. Even the bridesmaids were too distracted to ask questions.

"Any time she came over, a good song came on, we would start dancing, and then it just got away from me," said maid of honor Aimee Boardman.

And then the crashers became the life of the party.

The next morning, the newlyweds opened a card. Inside was a $1 bill and a message that read: "Congratulations, sorry for crashing your wedding, best of luck."

"We laughed," Tufo said. "We're like, 'Oh my God, we got wedding crashed. That's so funny.'"

Now, the entire wedding party is trying to track down the two strangers who made an already special day legendary.

"I want to shake their hands and tell them good job," Tufo said.

The newlyweds said a couple of invited guests were no-shows, so there was food and drinks to spare. But they'll still keep the dollar.

See the full CBS News video here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.