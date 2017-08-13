Tulsa's Green Waste Collection Begins Monday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Green Waste Collection Begins Monday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa will collect green waste for free from those affected by last week's tornado.

Crews will work six days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until everything is cleared.

They will start at Mingo and Harvard between 31st and 51st streets and work their way inward.

The city asks that waste be cut into bundles less than eight feet long and 18 inches in diameter. And it should be within four feet of the curb and clear of fire hydrants and any utilities.

If you live outside the boundaries and believe you should qualify you're asked to call the city.

Any residents that do not fall in the collection area but think they should, can call 918-596-9777.

