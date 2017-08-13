Sand Springs Families Benefit From Back To School Bash

It's back to school season in Green Country, and Sunday, area churches teamed up with Advance America to put on the Sand Springs Back 2 School Bash.

Kids got free school supplies, haircuts, flu shots and dental checks.

The kids even got to pick from new backpacks in their favorite colors.

"We just wanted to reach out to as many families as we could...help them with whatever they need before they go back to school. School supplies are a huge burden for a lot of families. It's very expensive, we just wanted to take that burden off," said Amanda Hall with Advance America.

The kids enjoyed popcorn, balloons, snow cones and bounce houses.

The Tulsa Library's bookmobile also made a stop at the event.