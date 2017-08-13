Jay Toddler Remains Critical As Family Raises Money For Treatment

A prayer vigil for a 2-year-old boy who remains in critical condition a Tulsa Hospital was held in Jay Sunday evening.

The family said Kasen Sparks suffered a brain injury after he nearly drowned on July 22.

He was in a deep coma and showed no signs of brain activity, but three days later he opened his eyes.

He will be going to New Orleans for an experimental hyperbaric treatment not covered by insurance.

The family is now reaching out to the community for help with his medical expenses.

If you'd like to donate to the family, visit the page on YouCaring.com.