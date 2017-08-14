Continued Chance Of Storms Across Eastern Oklahoma

The upper air pattern will once again allow for additional storm chances this week resulting only in a slight reduction of daytime temps compared to normal. Temperatures today will several degrees below average with most locations reporting highs in the mid-80s along with mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will be possible this morning to midday, especially as a front to our south begins slowly lifting northward as a warm front.

The higher chances should be slightly south of the metro but several runs of the hi-res data bring storms into the metro through the early morning hours. This boundary currently to our south this morning will be near and eventually just north of northeastern Oklahoma for the next day or so supporting a decent chance for showers and storms across our area. We’ll be in the running for a few storms along the boundary Tuesday morning near and northeast of the metro.

Another complex of storms ( MCS) will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning or even Thursday night into early Friday. The above-mentioned front may move southward this weekend providing yet another small chance for a few storms with highs in the lower 90s. The unusual August weather pattern, while changing slightly in the upper levels this week compared to last week, will continue to keep us active. Surface low level moisture plots will remind us of summer with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 by midweek. Storm chances for the next few days will include the mention of a few strong to severe storms but the overall threats of organized severe weather will remain low until later in the week when a slightly better chance may arrive with the possible complex. Any storm activity over the next few days may produce pockets of heavy rainfall leading to some localized flooding issues.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.