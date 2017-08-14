Alleged Abuse At Rogers County Home Under Investigation

Rogers County deputies and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a possible case of abuse at a home north of Inola.

The sheriff's office got a call from a man Sunday saying his wife came home drunk Saturday night, fell on the floor and wasn't breathing.

An ambulance went to their home north of Highway 412 on Highway 88.

She was taken to a Claremore hospital then transferred to a Tulsa hospital after hospital staff noticed black eyes and she may have a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

No word yet if anyone has been arrested.