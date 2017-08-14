Loud Muffler Leads To Arrests In Tulsa Car Burglary Attempt

Police say a loud muffler alerted a Tulsa resident to four people breaking into her car early Monday.

Officers were called to the home in the on 79th East Avenue near Memorial Drive just after 1 a.m. Police say a woman called saying she saw the four, all dressed in all black burglarizing her car.

Officers arrived minutes later and arrested a juvenile girl, while the other three took off running. Police say they chased them through backyards and over fences, eventually arresting 40-year-old Christopher McCarthy, Jordan Benton and a juvenile boy.

EMSA took Benton to a hospital, complaining of seizures and a leg injury from jumping fences.

Police say the juveniles were turned over to their parents.