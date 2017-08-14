Briar Patch Escape Attempt Leaves Tulsa Man Covered In Scratches - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Briar Patch Escape Attempt Leaves Tulsa Man Covered In Scratches

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 31-year-old Tulsa man is in jail after sheriff's deputies say he ran through numerous briar patches following a chase Saturday evening and then hid at his sister's apartment.

He is identified as Troy Enix, Jr.

According to his arrest report, deputies say Enix was speeding in a stolen Chevy pickup in the 2100 block of Southwest Boulevard.  During the chase, they said Enix ran numerous stop signs and at one point drove right towards a patrol car before eventually crashing into a car.

Deputies say a short time later, Enix got and ran through into some woods thick with thorns near the 3900 block of Summit Place.

The next day, deputies say they spotted Troy Enix, Jr. crawling out the rear window of an apartment in the 2400 block of South Maybelle where he was arrested.  

They said he was covered with numerous scratches. 

Troy Enix, Jr. was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop, possession of marijuana, assault and battery with a vehicle and hit and run.

