Oklahoma AG Charges Mother, Daughter With Medicaid Fraud

Oklahoma's Attorney General has charged a mother and daughter with Medicaid fraud after authorities say they submitted false claims.

In a news release, Mike Hunter says his Medicaid Fraud Control office filed the charges against 43-year-old Heather Doss of Tulsa and her mother, 59-year-old Lexie Batchelor of Atoka.

Batchelor is charged with three counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of identity theft, and Heather Doss is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of identity theft.

According to court documents, between 2010 and 2016, the two were submitting false claims to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

The news release goes on to say Batchelor and Doss are accused of fraudulently using client Medicaid identification numbers to submit false claims. Hunter says agents found 197 client identities fraudulently used to submit claims.