Wet Road Blamed For Sand Springs Car Crash

Sand Springs firefighters say no one was seriously injured when they believe a wet road caused a driver to slide her car off a road Monday morning.

The fire department says the car which was eastbound on West 56th Street near South 136th West Avenue, then struck a tree on the passenger side of the car just before 8 a.m.

They said the driver was not injured, but the passenger was taken by EMSA to a Tulsa hospital to be checked out. The fire department says he had to be rescued by firefighters after getting pinned in the wreckage.