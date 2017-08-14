TPD: Woman Sought For Writing Fraudulent Checks

A Sayre man was arrested over the weekend, accused of plotting to detonate a car bomb at a downtown Oklahoma City bank.More >>
A Sayre man was arrested over the weekend, accused of plotting to detonate a car bomb at a downtown Oklahoma City bank.More >>
The Newton County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri has arrested a Joplin man on a second-degree murder complaint stemming from the death of a 57-year-old Oklahoma prison escapee.More >>
The Newton County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri has arrested a Joplin man on a second-degree murder complaint stemming from the death of a 57-year-old Oklahoma prison escapee.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on