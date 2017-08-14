TPD: Woman Sought For Writing Fraudulent Checks

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying a person of interest who they say wrote several fraudulent checks at Tulsa grocery stores recently.

If you can identify her, contact Detective Cpl. Matt Rose at mrose@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-1220.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information. Reference Case #2017-047892.