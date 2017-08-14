Tulsa Police Seeks Applicants For Citizens' Police Academy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Seeks Applicants For Citizens' Police Academy

TULSA, Oklahoma -

People interested in learning firsthand about police work but cannot commit to work as an officer have an upcoming opportunity being offered through the Tulsa Police Department. 

TPD is looking for applicants for its next Citizens' Police Academy, which will take place September 12 to December 12. 

The 13-week Citizens' Police Academy is one 3-hour session per week, and participants will receive training in criminal law, police procedure, firearms, law enforcement driving and many other topics.

Applicants must pass a criminal background check to qualify for the program.

Those interested can request an application form. 

Program managers can be reached by email at ehsokoloski@cityoftulsa.org or jhunter@cityoftulsa.org, or at 918-591-4504.

