Tulsa Emergency Management Wants To Hear From Businesses Impacted By Tornado

If your business or job was hurt by the August 6, 2017, tornadoes, Small Business Administration and Tulsa Emergency Management wants to hear from you.

They'll be set up Tuesday, August 15, 2017, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Sunshine Center Pediatric Therapy at 49th and Sheridan.

They will be gathering information and interviewing people to find out if there is a big enough need for disaster relief.

You can find more information here.