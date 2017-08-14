BAPD Searches For Armed Robbery Suspect

Broken Arrow police are searching for a man they said committed an armed robbery at a convenience store on Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 7900 block of East Kenosha St. where they said the suspect entered the store, appeared to shop for a short while then pulled out a gun.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran from the store.

BAPD describe the suspect as a white man with a slim build in his late 40s to mid-50s and about 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Shannon Scott at 918-451-8200 ext 8750.