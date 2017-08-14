Green Waste Pickup Starts In Tornado-Damaged Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Green Waste Pickup Starts In Tornado-Damaged Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
The city of Tulsa is picking up properly bundled green waste after the tornado. The city of Tulsa is picking up properly bundled green waste after the tornado.
Green waste pickup map. Green waste pickup map.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

City of Tulsa crews started picking up green waste that was left behind after last weekend's tornado. Crews are out working along Yale on Monday, August 14.

The city says they have 11 crews out. Some are using heavy machinery; some are picking it up by hand.

Crews are making a sweep between Harvard and Sheridan from 31st to 41st and Harvard to Mingo from 41st to 51st. The city says they'll start on the east and west sides of the collection area and work toward the center.

They say it should take two weeks, but residents are advised to put debris on the curb as soon as possible.

8/13/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Continues Cleanup One Week After EF2 Tornado

Green waste needs to be cut into bundles smaller than eight feet long and 18 inches in diameter.  The city is asking you to put it within four feet of the curb and keep it away from utilities and fire hydrants.

Another option is to take your waste for free to the city's mulch facility at 2100 North 145th East Avenue. It's open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. excluding city holidays.

Tulsa residents should bring a current driver's license or their utility bill with a Tulsa address in order to drop waste off for free.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.