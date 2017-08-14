Clean-Up Ongoing In Sequoyah County Train Derailment

Clean-up is still going on in Sequoyah County Monday afternoon from a train derailment near Sallisaw. The Union Pacific train was carrying liquified petroleum gas when it derailed Sunday morning during flooding.

The railroad says about nine cars came off the track and clean up could take six days.

The derailment is blocking part of the road near Central Public Schools High School. Central Public Schools classes have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

