Mayor Urges Oklahomans To Shop Businesses Damaged By Tornado

The city created a map of businesses open (and still closed) after tornado. The city created a map of businesses open (and still closed) after tornado.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Mayor G.T. Bynum is urging Oklahomans to spend their dollars at the businesses damaged in the city's recent EF2 tornado. Many businesses are reopening along the East 41st Street shopping corridor.

“I urge Tulsans to support and frequent our friends and neighbors that are open for business following the tornado,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. 

“The 41st and Yale corridor received a substantial amount of damage and to have businesses operational today truly shows how resilient our community is.”

The City's Information Technology Department put together a map of businesses open within the area impacted by the tornado. Those businesses are represented by green stars on the map which can be seen here.

Businesses that remain closed are noted with a red star.

A news release states businesses that are closed due to the tornado are working with the city's developmental services team and recovery experts to make repairs.

Through September 15, those property owners will be issued expedited repair permits for any demolition, repairs and temporary structure permits. They can speak with a permit center representative from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 918-596-9456.

