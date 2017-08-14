Catoosa Students Learn To Build Apps, Code Through New Program

Class is in session for students at Catoosa High School.

Instead of just learning basic courses like English, math, and social studies, Tulsa Tech Instructor Amy Bell's class is also learning how to build apps and code.

"I don't know if they know yet how exciting and important it is,” said Bell. “They are gonna be ahead of the game before they ever graduate high school."

The course is part of a partnership between Catoosa High School and Tulsa Tech, and it's the first of its kind in the state of Oklahoma.

The course is taught using a program called Apple Swift.

Students start their lessons on iPads and work their way up to coding and app building on MAC's. By the time they finish the course, they will have started their IT training.

"It's really just what the future technology looks like, anything to do with a mobile device,” Bell stated.

For Junior Regan Stevens, being a part of this program means having a brighter future.

"I want to get into business,” she said. “That's what I want to study at college, so a lot of businesses have apps and a lot of businesses need people to make their apps for them. This is the perfect opportunity like I can learn this while I am young, use it in the future."

There are 100 students enrolled in the class right now; Catoosa High School principal Darren Peaster hopes the program grows over the years.

"You really don't realize that until you go through this process of getting it implemented, and you are just going, ‘Wow, this is a pretty cool deal,’ and we are really, really excited about it,” said Peaster.