Signs Urge Tulsans To 'Drive Like Your Kids Live Here'

With the start of school right around the corner, a Tulsa woman wants people to stop speeding in her neighborhood.

She put a sign in her yard that says "Drive Like Your Kids Live Here" in the Hoover midtown neighborhood. She also shared a photo on Facebook.

She said the sign had been posted for less than and hour, and drivers were already slowing down. The signs are part of the Promoting Child Safety in our Neighborhoods campaign.

Classes start at Tulsa Public Schools August 21. You can purchase the signs online.