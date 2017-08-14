Former Turley Minister Sentenced To Prison For Child Porn

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma says former Turley pastor Ronald Robinson has has been sentenced to 57 months imprisonment on a federal child pornography charge.

In a petition filed with the court, Robinson admitted to knowingly accessing "visual depiction of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct."

The petition goes on to say after reviewing with the government's written plea offer, Robinson decided to plead guilty and waive his right to a jury trial.