Aviation, Aerospace Industries Booming In Oklahoma, Study Finds

An industry that has long been important for Tulsa is now much more important for all Oklahomans.

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission study shows that aviation and aerospace industries are booming across the state.

The industry is behind only oil in its economic impact - supporting more than 200,000 jobs statewide with an $11.7 billion annual payroll.

"The footprint of aviation and aerospace is strong and growing in the state of Oklahoma. In fact, it has grown since we last did this study. Aviation and aerospace and the footprint has grown 250 percent," said Gov. Mary Fallin.