Oklahoma First Responders Train To Spot Strangulation Victims

Oklahoma ranks among the worst in the nation for the rate of women killed by men.

But new training for first responders could help save lives.

Monday and Tuesday, first responders from around the state are in Oklahoma City learning how to spot when a person is the victim of strangulation with the hopes of stopping even worse crimes down the line.

In the 1990s, a California prosecutor started to notice a connection - if a person attempted to strangle their partner, they were more likely to go on and commit a murder.

"The men who strangle women, and mostly it's men, that they are killers. They are the ones that are killing police officers and usually involved in mass shootings," said the CEO for Alliance for Hope International Gael Strack.